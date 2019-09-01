Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 607.68 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, and a 222.58% upside potential. Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -0.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.