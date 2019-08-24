Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 233.89%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus price target and a 869.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.