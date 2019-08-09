Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 12.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.