Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Immune Design Corp. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.77M -1.47 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Immune Design Corp. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 354,231,413.83% -107.1% -88.5% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.