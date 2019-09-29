Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 81,980,135.58% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 and has 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.