Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Edge Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.