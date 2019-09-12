Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 8.2%. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.