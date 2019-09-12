Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.47
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-107.1%
|-88.5%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Dare Bioscience Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 8.2%. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.12%
|-17.66%
|-28.55%
|-29.23%
|-46.1%
|-32.06%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.
Summary
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
