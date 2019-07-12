Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 101.87 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 112.54% upside potential. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 average price target and a 24.75% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 96%. About 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.