Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.