Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.98 beta which makes it 198.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 8.5% respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.