Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 224.68% and an $20 consensus target price. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $12, with potential upside of 371.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.