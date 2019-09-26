Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.14 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 357.67%. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 92.55% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.