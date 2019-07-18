Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 117.39%. On the other hand, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,002.13% and its consensus target price is $6. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.