Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 220.51%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 77.22% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.