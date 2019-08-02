Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) EPS Estimated At $-0.37; 3 Analysts Bullish Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.90% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.33 EPS previously, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 12.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 33,898 shares traded. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) has declined 46.10% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ELOX News: 14/05/2018 – Soleno Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase lll Clinical Trial of DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome; 10/05/2018 ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS INC ELOX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.31; 17/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics to Host Microbiome R&D Event and Webcast on May 24, 2018; 14/05/2018 – lncysus Announces Appointment of Joy Bessenger as Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $4600 highest and $3800 lowest target. $43’s average target is -14.33% below currents $50.19 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. See Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 950,148 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Obtains an Option to Purchase Stations in Chicago and Austin From Fox; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 02/04/2018 – Trump Calls Sinclair `Superior’ to CNN as Merger Awaits U.S. Nod; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 07/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: Scoop: Sinclair has a new promo campaign. Local anchors are required to read this script. It sounds a lot like; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.11% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 611,007 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc holds 58,630 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 242,425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Group L P stated it has 31,190 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). James Investment Rech holds 0.05% or 18,120 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 13,873 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Product Partners Limited Liability holds 135,068 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology L P accumulated 909 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 146,803 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc holds 0.72% or 19,439 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd owns 12,867 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd has 33,962 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 15.63 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity. SMITH DAVID D also bought $21.76 million worth of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Wednesday, July 10.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm and develops and commercializes compounds for the treatment of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, duchene muscular dystrophy, usher syndrome, ataxia-telangiectasia, beta thalassemia, and Tay-Sachs Hurler syndrome. The company has market cap of $314.09 million.