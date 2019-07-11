Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3409.62 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 456.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 5.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 113.68% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 25.00%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 368.69% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.