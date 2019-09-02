Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparing side by side

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.76 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.71. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta is the reason why it is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 222.58% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 282.06%. The results provided earlier shows that vTv Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 7.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 69.32% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.