Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 100 2.17 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The upside potential is 145.10% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 71.81% and its consensus target price is $136.14. Based on the data shown earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.