Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Contrasting side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 72.3%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.