Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparing side by side

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 13 22.98 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 233.89%. Competitively the consensus target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 184.50% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 41.6%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.