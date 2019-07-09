Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, PDS Biotechnology Corporation which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.