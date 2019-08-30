Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 51.3%. 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.