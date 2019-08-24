Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Comparison side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.71 beta means Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk A/S has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Novo Nordisk A/S has 4.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.