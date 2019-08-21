Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Contrasting side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.46 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 220.00% at a $20 average price target. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 151.57% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 34.6%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.