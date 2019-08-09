Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.