Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 5.68M -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 87,789,799.07% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Millendo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 342.48%. On the other hand, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 230.52% and its average target price is $23.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Millendo Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.