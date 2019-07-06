Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Merus N.V. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 105.55% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 49.83%. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.