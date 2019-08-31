Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparison side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.69 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 222.58% upside potential. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $164.56 consensus price target and a 28.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 95.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.