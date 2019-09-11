Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.62 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Innoviva Inc. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.