Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Contrasting side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 87 7.67 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 100.60%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 average target price and a -7.66% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.9% and 47.7%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 23.84% stronger performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.