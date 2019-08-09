Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Contrasting side by side

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CEL-SCI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 10%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while CEL-SCI Corporation has 154.01% stronger performance.

Summary

CEL-SCI Corporation beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.