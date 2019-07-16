Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 49 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

The average price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 113.68%. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $79.17, while its potential upside is 74.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 87.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.9% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -0.8% 3.1% 39.55% 58.74% 115.41% 67.06%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.