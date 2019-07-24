Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.96 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 65.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.71 which is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 153.49%. Competitively Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 170.27%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 52.9% and 54.9% respectively. 0.3% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.