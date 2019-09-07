Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.47
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|20
|509.83
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-107.1%
|-88.5%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.12%
|-17.66%
|-28.55%
|-29.23%
|-46.1%
|-32.06%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.