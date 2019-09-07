Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 20 509.83 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.