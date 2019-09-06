Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1162.40 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 222.58%. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 159.35%. Based on the results shown earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 0%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.