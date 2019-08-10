Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.