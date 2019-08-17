Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Contrasting side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 68.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 23.5%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.