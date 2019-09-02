Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 62.32 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 222.58%. On the other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 24.69% and its consensus target price is $56. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.