Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and BCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.48 N/A 1.03 15.01 BCB Bancorp Inc. 13 2.32 N/A 1.20 10.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BCB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Elmira Savings Bank has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% BCB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Elmira Savings Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.32 beta. Competitively, BCB Bancorp Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Elmira Savings Bank and BCB Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.5% and 29.1% respectively. About 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 12% are BCB Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% BCB Bancorp Inc. -1.23% -3.02% -1.84% 11.08% -13.6% 22.54%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance while BCB Bancorp Inc. has 22.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Elmira Savings Bank beats BCB Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, and small business administration lending services. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. At December 31, 2016, it operated through 22 branches in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Monroe Township, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 2 branches in Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Bayonne, New Jersey.