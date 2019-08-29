Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019; Aptose Biosciences Inchares (APTO) Shorts Lowered By 16.1%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:ESBK) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Elmira Savings Bank’s current price of $14.05 translates into 1.64% yield. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 4,012 shares traded. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declined 24.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK); 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c

Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO) had a decrease of 16.1% in short interest. APTO’s SI was 462,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.1% from 551,100 shares previously. With 364,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO)’s short sellers to cover APTO’s short positions. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.415. About 206,615 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 12.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – CO OWNS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE CG-806 FOR ALL INDICATIONS OUTSIDE OF KOREA AND CHINA – LICENSED TERRITORY; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Board of Directors Now Includes Seven Members; 16/04/2018 – OHSU and Aptose Present New CG’806 Preclinical Data at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – NEW AT-THE-MARKET FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS ATM THAT EXPIRED IN DECEMBER 2017; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters Into US$20 Million Common Share-Purchase Agreement With Aspire Cap Fund LLC; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.12; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Expects to Submit IND in Late 2018 and Initiate Clinical Trials Immediately Thereafter; 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. The company has market cap of $134.67 million. The Company’s lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma.

Among 2 analysts covering Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aptose Biosciences has $8.5 highest and $600 lowest target. $6’s average target is 148.45% above currents $2.415 stock price. Aptose Biosciences had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 22. The company was initiated on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 7.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking services and products to individual and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $48.93 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.77 P/E ratio. The firm also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services.

