Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Reaches $15.59 Yearly Low; Sony (SNE) Sellers Increased By 42.75% Their Shorts

The stock of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.50 target or 7.00% below today’s $15.59 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $54.36 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $14.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.81 million less. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 21,406 shares traded or 306.73% up from the average. Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) has declined 17.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ESBK News: 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank 1Q Net $1.13M; 10/04/2018 NY DPS: Governor Cuomo Announces Projects Funded Through Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative in Elmira; 20/04/2018 – DJ Elmira Savings Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESBK); 23/05/2018 – Elmira Savings Bank Declares Dividend of 23c

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) had an increase of 42.75% in short interest. SNE’s SI was 1.57M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 42.75% from 1.10 million shares previously. With 2.30 million avg volume, 1 days are for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)’s short sellers to cover SNE’s short positions. The SI to Sony Corporation’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 1.37 million shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 3.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 21/05/2018 – MUBADALA-LED INVESTOR GROUP, SONY REACH PACT FOR SONY TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – Sony Will Buy Mubadala Consortium’s Approximately 60% Equity Stake in EMI; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Sony held preliminary talks to acquire a majority stake in EMI Music – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: SONY FAIL TO COMPLY WITH SOME CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 21/05/2018 – Sony to Buy Out EMI Music Publishing for About $2 Billion; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.82 billion. The firm offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking services and products to individual and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $54.36 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The firm also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services.