Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Elmira Savings Bank has 16.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Elmira Savings Bank has 14.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Elmira Savings Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.80% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Elmira Savings Bank and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank N/A 16 15.01 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Elmira Savings Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Elmira Savings Bank is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Elmira Savings Bank and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend while Elmira Savings Bank’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.32 shows that Elmira Savings Bank is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Elmira Savings Bank’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Elmira Savings Bank’s competitors beat Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.