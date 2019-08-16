Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank 17 2.50 N/A 1.03 15.01 Independent Bank Corp. 78 5.35 N/A 4.41 17.62

Table 1 demonstrates Elmira Savings Bank and Independent Bank Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Independent Bank Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Elmira Savings Bank. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Elmira Savings Bank is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7% Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Independent Bank Corp.’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Elmira Savings Bank and Independent Bank Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Independent Bank Corp.’s consensus target price is $82, while its potential upside is 21.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.5% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.9% of Independent Bank Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Elmira Savings Bank’s share owned by insiders are 14.7%. Comparatively, Independent Bank Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75% Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6%

For the past year Elmira Savings Bank had bearish trend while Independent Bank Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.