Elm Ridge Management Upped Lear (LEA) Stake by $614,102; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Smith Moore & Company Raised Holding by $428,370

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 24,084 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 19,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 458,768 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 5,823 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,346 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.2% or 170,839 shares. 61,919 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp. Kennedy Cap holds 0.11% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 31,959 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 99,372 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 57,000 were reported by Lodge Hill Limited Com. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0.01% or 12,465 shares. 1,483 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 53,087 shares. Bb&T owns 6,642 shares. 3 were accumulated by Tortoise Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lear: Still A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s Doubles Down on Tech to Outpace the Competition – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,191 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: Consumer Stocks, Lululemon, Apple Pull S&PSlightly Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers has 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Alley Co Ltd Co has 1.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,798 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 0.34% or 100,800 shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bar Harbor Trust holds 0.55% or 8,068 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca accumulated 19,363 shares. Capital Invest Counsel has 1.37% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 34,824 shares. Excalibur reported 3.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Wealth Ltd Co invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Com owns 78,367 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 2.20 million shares. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 57,644 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Evergreen Llc holds 18,642 shares. Bell Retail Bank owns 0.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,259 shares.