Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its United Rentals (URI) Position; Blackrock Has Increased Its New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 19.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 63,344 shares with $8.40 million value, down from 78,209 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 1.17 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD

Blackrock Inc increased New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 157,726 shares as New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR)’s stock rose 26.64%. The Blackrock Inc holds 6.48 million shares with $43.56M value, up from 6.32M last quarter. New Sr Invt Group Inc now has $561.93M valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 268,239 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M

Among 3 analysts covering New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. New Senior Investment Group has $800 highest and $6.2500 lowest target. $7.08’s average target is 4.73% above currents $6.76 stock price. New Senior Investment Group had 5 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SNR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Blackrock Inc decreased Linde Plc stake by 253,644 shares to 31.32M valued at $6.29B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) stake by 131,814 shares and now owns 13.26M shares. Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Rentals (NYSE:URI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Rentals has $176 highest and $16000 lowest target. $167’s average target is 30.07% above currents $128.39 stock price. United Rentals had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.59 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 39,009 shares to 266,283 valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2. It also upped Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) stake by 65,226 shares and now owns 212,014 shares. Fts International Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.