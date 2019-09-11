Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Stake as Stock Rose; Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Share Value Declined While Financial Counselors Raised Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 52,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 76,219 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 1.20M shares traded or 45.45% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 139,391 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, up from 132,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.39. About 327,724 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 138,784 shares in its portfolio. 25,919 were reported by Stifel Financial Corporation. Ima Wealth invested in 0% or 78 shares. Fulton State Bank Na invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 11,318 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has 0.03% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 109,800 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 77,692 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 230,989 shares. 11,102 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 1.07% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 2.02M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 100,841 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 48,796 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na accumulated 0% or 511 shares.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $250.47M for 7.40 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.74% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Ameriprise accumulated 2.01M shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp reported 31,800 shares. Cadence Capital Lc owns 4,555 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 278,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has 0.03% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 3,550 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0.02% or 7,314 shares. 12,030 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. Bb&T Corp owns 0.11% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 101,695 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp has 0.09% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Swiss Bank has 181,900 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.15% or 247,965 shares. 5,499 are held by First Midwest Bankshares Division. Engines Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 15,073 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,293 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,876 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

