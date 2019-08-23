Elm Ridge Management Trimmed By $1.39 Million Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; Last Week Semtech (SMTC) Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Semtech has $68 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.60’s average target is 30.84% above currents $43.26 stock price. Semtech had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The stock of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, March 13. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 14. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of SMTC in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 14. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Downgrade

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 12,168 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 78,209 shares with $8.94 million value, down from 90,377 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.03B valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.33. About 885,688 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alibaba, United Rentals And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 16 – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney, Netflix And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For July 25 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 26 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 0.01% or 2,336 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Llc reported 12,275 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset holds 8,000 shares. 172,325 are owned by Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability owns 2,166 shares. Boston Partners invested in 15,195 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Da Davidson And reported 1,950 shares. Ci Investments holds 73,803 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.22% or 22,924 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,289 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $437.33M for 4.59 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 14,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% or 134,800 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 89,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 88,169 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 14,700 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 432 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Glenmede Na owns 8,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & accumulated 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Lc reported 1.09 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 75,757 shares.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 46.02 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SMTC Corporation Amends Debt Agreements to Support Growth – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SMTC Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SMTC Corporation to Report Second Quarter Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Semtech (SMTC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.