Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $6.30 Million as Market Value Declined; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Cut Holding by $4.96 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 61.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 87,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 55,182 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 142,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –5th Update; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS AS PART OF COST REDUCTION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN, CO IS CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF FULL-TIME AND TEMPORARY WORKFORCE- SPOKESPERSON; 07/05/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: Qualcomm’s Matt Grob has left the company. Grob was Qualcomm’s executive vice president of; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.57% or 120,435 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 25 shares. 7,200 are owned by Spirit Of America. Sun Life Inc holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 2,074 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 1,507 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.53M shares. Axa owns 2.74M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Impala Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 167,502 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 8,561 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.81% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 789,789 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt. Herald owns 10,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,015 shares. Buckingham Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 14,667 shares. Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 220,121 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22,748 shares to 474,072 shares, valued at $22.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: RTN, QCOM, V – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “No Worries About Qualcomm Stock â€” You Can Safely Hold Your Shares – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm bringing 5G to lower-cost phones – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,995 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,038 shares. Goldentree Asset LP stated it has 2.6% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Loomis Sayles & Co Lp reported 200 shares. Lpl Lc reported 22,061 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 398,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Venor Lp has invested 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.13% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 73,413 shares. 111,877 are held by Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,539 shares. M reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech owns 389,007 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,727 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 71% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.