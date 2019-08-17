Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding By $6.30 Million; 0 Analysts Are Bullish FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems has $30000 highest and $209 lowest target. $249.29’s average target is -10.01% below currents $277.03 stock price. FactSet Research Systems had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 26. UBS maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $24200 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, June 17. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $264.0000 New Target: $263.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $256.0000 New Target: $246.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $212.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $230.0000 New Target: $242.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $235.0000 New Target: $264.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $211 New Target: $220 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $209 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) stake by 40.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 211,877 shares with $9.41 million value, down from 354,988 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Ltd now has $4.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Gp accumulated 235,800 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 111,040 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 1.02 million shares. Zweig stated it has 1.25% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Venor Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 36,989 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3.61M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Co has 31,644 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.13% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 73,413 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 20,461 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 11,654 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,539 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assured Guaranty Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 1.79% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.03. About 215,565 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 15/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $174; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cibc Asset Inc holds 1,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Markel owns 116,000 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc invested in 2,418 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 70,698 shares. Natixis L P has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Clarkston Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 10,225 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Carderock Management Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hemenway Tru Ltd stated it has 1,275 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mufg Americas has 50 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 1,188 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 4,234 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “FactSet to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Innovation Summit – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ron Baron Comments on FactSet Research Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.