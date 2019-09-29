Elm Ridge Management Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Has Upped by $1.53 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) Shares Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New (BBD) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 4.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.47 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A Sp Adr Pfd New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 7.18 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH 10% STK BONUS; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE; 21/03/2018 – FITCH DWNGRS BRADESCO SEGUROS & SUL AMERICA FOLLOWING SOV DWNGR; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO VP MARCELO NORONHA SEES SMALL INCREASE IN CORPORATE DEMAND FOR LOANS; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES CONDITIONS FOR RETURN EXPANSION EVEN W/ LOW RATE

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 51,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (NYSE:CCL) by 28,001 shares to 4,465 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 72,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,067 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,224 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Liability Co owns 461,216 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Valley National Advisers owns 184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 0.23% or 26,707 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Manikay Prtn Llc accumulated 275,000 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 93,680 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 4,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 10,242 shares. Advisory invested 0.23% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Interstate Fincl Bank has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.18% or 6,564 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has 1,720 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Co owns 0.19% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 34,842 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,865 shares to 63,344 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.